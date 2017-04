Also, these service providers can now sell a customer’s online information with greater ease due to the privacy regulations repeal, according to a New York Times article.

Students at CSUN disapprove of the changes to a person’s internet privacy. The Sundial spoke to five different students who discussed the reason why they disagree with the repeal.

“The stuff you look up isn’t really relative to what you believe in,” said 18-year-old psychology major, Britney Aguire.