This week the crew goes on a whole litany of tangents. Felipe and Drew scold Danny on how he skipped ahead while watching Naruto Shippuden. Drew discusses how he has already put in over ONE HUNDRED hours into Persona 5. Some new music from Felipe is suggested to everybody and Joceline compliments the guys’ and their podcast skills and it goes right to their heads. All this and more on this weeks’ Geek Clash!

