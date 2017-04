This week Felipe is sick so Joceline, Drew and Danny carry on! This week is filled with a lot of tangents (our apologies) and with talk of new albums on the horizon, the crew talks about Kendrick, Father John Misty, and other upcoming releases! Drew gives his thoughts on the new Power Rangers movie and Danny talks about the new Dark Souls-esque game Nioh!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr