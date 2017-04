New week, new geek clash!

A lot of big stuff happened this weekend! The entire gang is onboard for this massive episode as Danny, Drew, and Felipe discuss Kendrick Lamar’s massive new album, DAMN. Then everyone collectively loses their minds when they remember that THE NEW LAST JEDI TRAILER DROPPED! Also at Star Wars celebration this past weekend EA and Dice unveiled the first trailer for Battlefront II! This is a jam packed show filled to the brim with space and good music!

