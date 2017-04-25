Three battery cases reported within a week

Three on-campus assaults were reported to CSUN PD over the course of a week, resulting in two separate arrests for domestic battery and violence in the dorms.

The crimes happened between Tuesday, April 11 and Sunday, April 16.

In the two dorm cases, the suspects and victims were in relationships with each other. The suspects were not CSUN students and were ordered to stay away from campus for a week under CA penal code 626.6, according to Christina Villalobos, special assistant to the Chief of Police.

Both suspects will have a hearing at the city attorney’s office, according to Villalobos.

A third case was reported from the USU. Two students stopped another from attending a meeting and battered him. The victim tried attending the meeting to harass a female student he has a romantic interest in, Villalobos said.

