Weekly picks: Carnaval, Harry Potter roller skating night, Sci-Fi screenings

Tuesday, 4/4
Agball Competition @ CSUN Student Recreation Center
This week, CSUN is celebrating “Member Appreciation Week.” Every day of this week will have different events, prizes and giveaways. Guests will be able to play Agball–which is played with a rubber ball and the player must run, dodge and catch. The events will be held in the MatArena and anyone interested can register at IMLeages.com.
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Free
18111 Nordhoff St.
Northridge, CA 91330
Wednesday, 4/5
Sci-Fi Screening @ Union Station
Union Station will be hosting a sci-fi movie screening with a special guest. Ridley Scott’s 1982 “Blade Runner” will be shown and guest Susan King will introduce the film.
7:30 p.m.
Free
800 N Alameda St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Thursday, 4/6
CARNAVAL @ CSUN
CARNAVAL is a celebration of global diversity and the event will include live performances, music, dancing and food. The event will take place at Plaza del Sol located in the USU.
12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Free
18111 Nordhoff St.
Northridge, CA 91330
Friday, 4/7
First Fridays @ Abbot Kinney
First Fridays is a free event which includes open galleries, food trucks and late-night shopping hours.
5 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Free
1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Saturday, 4/8
Harry Potter Roller Skating Night @ Moonlight Rollerway
Moonlight Rollerway will be having a Harry Potter theme night which will include music, candy and games. Those interested are welcome to attend the event in costume or Harry Potter attire.
8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
$10 admission, $5 skate rental fee
5110 San Fernando Rd.
Glendale, CA 91204
Sunday, 4/9
Art in the Street @ Pasadena Museum of History
Art in the Street: 25 Years of the Pasadena Chalk Festival is an exhibit which expresses history, art, and culture of Pasadena through videos and photographs. There will also be demonstrations and interactive events throughout the display in which you can participate in.
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
$7 general admission
470 W. Walnut Street
Pasadena, CA 91103