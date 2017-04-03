Weekly picks: Carnaval, Harry Potter roller skating night, Sci-Fi screenings

Tuesday, 4/4

Agball Competition @ CSUN Student Recreation Center

This week, CSUN is celebrating “Member Appreciation Week.” Every day of this week will have different events, prizes and giveaways. Guests will be able to play Agball–which is played with a rubber ball and the player must run, dodge and catch. The events will be held in the MatArena and anyone interested can register at IMLeages.com.



2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Free

18111 Nordhoff St.

Northridge, CA 91330

Wednesday, 4/5

Sci-Fi Screening @ Union Station

Union Station will be hosting a sci-fi movie screening with a special guest. Ridley Scott’s 1982 “Blade Runner” will be shown and guest Susan King will introduce the film.

7:30 p.m.

Free

800 N Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Thursday, 4/6

CARNAVAL @ CSUN

CARNAVAL is a celebration of global diversity and the event will include live performances, music, dancing and food. The event will take place at Plaza del Sol located in the USU.

12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Free

18111 Nordhoff St.

Northridge, CA 91330

Friday, 4/7

First Fridays @ Abbot Kinney



First Fridays is a free event which includes open galleries, food trucks and late-night shopping hours.

5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Free

1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90291

Saturday, 4/8

Harry Potter Roller Skating Night @ Moonlight Rollerway

Moonlight Rollerway will be having a Harry Potter theme night which will include music, candy and games. Those interested are welcome to attend the event in costume or Harry Potter attire.

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

$10 admission, $5 skate rental fee

5110 San Fernando Rd.

Glendale, CA 91204

Sunday, 4/9

Art in the Street @ Pasadena Museum of History

Art in the Street: 25 Years of the Pasadena Chalk Festival is an exhibit which expresses history, art, and culture of Pasadena through videos and photographs. There will also be demonstrations and interactive events throughout the display in which you can participate in.

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

$7 general admission

470 W. Walnut Street



Pasadena, CA 91103

