Weekly picks: Lupe Fiasco concert, world art day, throwback thursday and VRLA expo

Wednesday, April 12

Lupe Fiasco @ Novo in Downtown Los Angeles

The “Superstar” rapper will take stage in downtown. Fiasco recently released his sixth album, “Drogas Light,” on February 10.

$20 Goldstar.com*

8:00 p.m.

800 W. Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Throwback Thursdays: Retro Movies on the Big Screen @ Laemmle’s NoHo 7

Every Thursday, Laemmle’s and Eat|See|Hear bring classic movies back to the big screen. This month, Laemmle’s movie theme is “April at Bat.” The featured presentation this week will be “The Natural,” a movie about a baseball player who becomes an overnight sensation.

$5.50 Goldstar.com*

5240 Lankershim Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 91601

7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 14

World Art Day @ Downtown Art Walk

For the third year the Art Walk has celebrated World Art Day by hosting various project such as exhibitions, pop-up stores and performances. Although World Art Day falls on April 15 (Leonardo Da Vinci’s birth date), art enthusiasts will have until Sunday, April 16, to celebrate.

Free

634 S. Spring St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Saturday, April 15

VRLA EXPO 2017 @ Los Angeles Convention Center—West Hall A

VRLA event-goers will have the opportunity to virtual reality and augmented reality demonstrations, education sessions and other related expos.

1201 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

$30 Goldstar.com*

Sunday, April 16



United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell @ Los Angeles County Museum of Art—Bing Theatre

Socio-political comedian, W. Kamau Bell, will screen his newest episode of Emmy-nominated show “United Shades of America.” The episode named “Immigrants & Refugees,” will depict stories of immigrants living in Washington D.C.

5905 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Free—two ticket limit

Now through April 30

Thrones! The Musical Parody @ The Hudson Theaters

Thrones! The Musical Parody has been sold out in three cities around the world and it is now in Los Angeles for the entire month of April. Warning: SPOILERS!

Musical

6539 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, Ca 90038

$17.50-$20 Goldstar.com*

*Goldstar.com offers discounted tickets to the events above. Tickets in official event websites are priced regularly.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

