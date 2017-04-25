Weekly Picks: open mic, Jay-Z and Beyonce tribute, Rupaul’s dragcon, Leimert Park art walk

Tuesday, April 25

Tuesday Talks @ CSUN Pride Center

The Pride Center will host a conversation regarding subjects such as relationships, sex, gender identity, and bisexuality relevant to the LGBTQ community.

Free

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Pride Center (Second Floor of the Sol Center), University Student Union

Wednesday, April 26

“Super Smash Bros.” Tournament @ CSUN Game Room

The Game Room’s Super Smash Bros tournament invites all CSUN students to play for a $25 gift card prize. People interested in participating must register at the Games Room on the day of the event.

Free

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Games Room, University Student Union

Thursday, April 27

Free

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Manzanita Hall, Room 130

Friday, April 28

Crazy in Love: A Dance Party @ Resident LA.

Resident LA will host a tribute dance party in homage to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s musical careers. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and there will be a limited amount of free drinks throughout the night.

10 p.m.

428 S. Hewitt St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Saturday, April 29

RuPaul’s Dragcon @ Los Angeles Convention & Exhibition Center

RuPaul’s Dragcon is a two day event that features over 200 exhibitors and vendors plus special guests for fans to interact with. Some of the guests include Bretman Rock, Katya (Drag Race season 7), Big Freedia, and of course, RuPaul.

11 a.m.

1201 S. Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Sunday, April 30

Leimert Park Art walk @ Leimert Park

Leimert Park is known for its focus on African-American culture. The last Sunday of every month features an art walk with different cultural activities and entertainment including D.J.’s, traditional artists and the legendary drum circle.

Free

12 p.m.

4343 Degnam Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA

