Weekly picks: Snoop Dogg, Taylor Gang Takeover, Selena impersonator

Wednesday, April 19
Dodgers vs. Rockies @ Dodger Stadium
Come out and watch your local MLB baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies.
$20 +
7:00 p.m.
100 Vin Scully Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Thursday, April 20
Snoop Dogg @ Greek Theatre
Long’s Beach’s own Snoop Dogg plays at the Greek Theater along with others, Wiz Khalifa and Cypress Hill. Snoop Dogg recently released his latest album, “BUSH” which features collaborations with artists like Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross.
$49
6:30 p.m.
2700 N. Vermont Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Friday, April 21
Taylor Gang Takeover with Wiz Khalifa @ The Belasco Theater
Taylor Gang takeover with Wiz Khalifa, plus many special guests. Music by DJ Motormane. The event is 18 and up for entrance, but still 21 and over for drinking. A dress code of no baggy clothing or hats will be enforced.
$25
Doors open 9 p.m.
1050 S. Hill Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Saturday, April 22
Selena Tribute Show Live @ Sage restaurant & lounge
Performing live on stage the popular is the Selena Impersonator, as seen on Univision, Fox TV and many places around the world. In addition to the musical main attraction, there will also have a cash prize for Selena Look Alike contest.
$15 Day of Event
8 p.m.
6511 Greenleaf Ave.
Whittier, CA 90601
Sunday, April 23
Softball vs. Cal Poly @ Matador Diamond
Matador softball takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs as part of Big West conference play. The game falls on pediatric cancer awareness day, and fans wearing gold will receive free admission. A youth clinic will follow the game.
$8
1 p.m.