Weekly picks: Snoop Dogg, Taylor Gang Takeover, Selena impersonator

Wednesday, April 19

Dodgers vs. Rockies @ Dodger Stadium

Come out and watch your local MLB baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies.

$20 +

7:00 p.m.

100 Vin Scully Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Thursday, April 20

Snoop Dogg @ Greek Theatre

Long’s Beach’s own Snoop Dogg plays at the Greek Theater along with others, Wiz Khalifa and Cypress Hill. Snoop Dogg recently released his latest album, “BUSH” which features collaborations with artists like Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross.

$49

6:30 p.m.

2700 N. Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Friday, April 21

Taylor Gang Takeover with Wiz Khalifa @ The Belasco Theater

Taylor Gang takeover with Wiz Khalifa, plus many special guests. Music by DJ Motormane. The event is 18 and up for entrance, but still 21 and over for drinking. A dress code of no baggy clothing or hats will be enforced.

$25

Doors open 9 p.m.

1050 S. Hill Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Saturday, April 22

Selena Tribute Show Live @ Sage restaurant & lounge

Performing live on stage the popular is the Selena Impersonator, as seen on Univision, Fox TV and many places around the world. In addition to the musical main attraction, there will also have a cash prize for Selena Look Alike contest.

$15 Day of Event

8 p.m.

6511 Greenleaf Ave.

Whittier, CA 90601

Sunday, April 23

Softball vs. Cal Poly @ Matador Diamond

Matador softball takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs as part of Big West conference play. The game falls on pediatric cancer awareness day, and fans wearing gold will receive free admission. A youth clinic will follow the game.

$8

1 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

