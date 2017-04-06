Women Learn Various Ways To Defend Themselves

A group of resilient women participated in a self-defense class at North Valley Caring Services in North Hills on Sunday, March 26th, to better understand techniques for fighting back when the time is crucial.

Activist for the homeless, Laura Rathbone, hosted the self-defense class with defense instructor and senior black belt Michelle.

“With what’s going on in the world right now, I think self-defense classes are very important,” said Rathbone. “Everyone should know how to defend themselves. If you are living on the streets I think it is very important especially as a female, from what I’ve heard it can really break one down mentally and make them feel worthless. I am hoping these classes made them feel strong on the inside.”

Violence and assault can be common among women of all ages and because of this it becomes extremely essential for them to be informed about how to protect themselves in various situations.

“Any measure to protect one’s self from an attacker is an excellent idea,” said CSUN Professor Dianne Bartlow, the Department Chair of Gender and Women’s Studies. “There are preventative measures that need to be utilized as well to help perpetrators understand no means no and understand in no circumstance is abuse okay.”

CSUN student Jeremy Mauritzen, child development and deaf studies major, acknowledges the impact of self-defense classes among college students. However, he expressed that there is a deeper problem within our society because these classes exist.

“Although self-defense classes could better equip potential victims with the tools necessary to fend off assailants,” said Mauritzen. “To me, it makes more sense to focus our energy on creating a society in which people do not commit sexual assault rather than teaching people how to defend themselves if assaulted.”

Laura Rathbone (bottom) who works tremendously with the homeless community put this event together because she believes in the importance of self-defense. Rathbone asked for tips on how to react if one was attacked on the ground while sleeping. Michelle taught the women how to react when being attacked by a weapon and the different hand techniques one can use. The self-defense instructor Michelle (right), said it is important to always be prepared to defend yourself because you never know when you could get hit. She said you must always be ready. Michelle (bottom) spoke a lot about women empowering one another. She believes in the power of women. “I love being a woman and what we stand for,” said Michelle. “I think we have forgotten who we are. I love the idea of being able to express who we are because we are powerful.” The self-defense instructor, Michelle (right) expressed the importance of being ready at all times. She showed the women different techniques in different situations of being attacked. Michelle said it is important to learn how to forgive yourselves when things happen to you. People need to learn to not blame themselves and let things go. Women gathered at North Valley Caring Services in North Hills for a self-defense class. “One thing we have in common is that we are strong,” said Michelle, the self-defense instructor. “We are silent, but deadly. We don’t quit!” “As we learn to love and accept ourselves we are able to love and accept others” said Michelle, the self-defense instructor. She says to silence all the voices because through this silence comes the physical power one has within. “You are capable of anything!” said Michelle. Michelle (left) says it is important to allow your strike to go further than just hitting someone. To act as though you are aiming for something beyond the person so your hits and swings are much more powerful.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

