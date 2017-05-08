Art department showcases work by graduate students

CSUN’s Main Gallery opened up to a new graduate exhibit featuring the work of Master of Arts and Master of Fine Arts students on Sunday.

The art featured were made by students Alina Hayes, Mehrnoosh Eskandri, Marzieh Karimi, Curtis Taylor, Minyi Liang, Pablo Estrada, Kellan King, Daniela Barbani, Ariel Mazariegos and Zara Kuredjian. The new gallery featured paintings, sculptures, photos, videos and even a piece of laundry lint.

The gallery will be open from May 6 to May 27, from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

