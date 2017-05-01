Crime blotter April 25 – April 30

Tuesday, April 25

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti in red marker on the CSUN Reseda Annex.

An unknown suspect punctured a vehicle tire in the E6 parking lot.

Two male suspects stole a backpack from a vehicle in the B5 parking structure. The trunk was unsecured.

An unattended skateboard was stolen from a rack near Manzanita Hall.

Thursday, April 27

An unknown male suspect stole recyclables from bins inside Sierra Hall.

An unknown suspect hit a vehicle in the G9 parking lot and fled the scene.

A victim was assaulted near Vincennes Street and Darby Avenue.

Friday, April 28

An unknown suspect hit a curb in the D1 parking lot. A sprinkler head was broken and a sign was damaged.

It was reported that a known suspect assaulted someone in Live Oak Hall.

Saturday, April 29

A secured bike was stolen from a rack in the USU.

CSUN officers cited a suspect near Zelzah Avenue and Nordhoff Street for driving without a license and disobeying a no-turn sign.

Sunday, April 30

An unknown suspect used markers to write graffiti in the men’s bathroom on the first floor of Jerome Richfield.

A suspect was arrested in the 8900 block of Reseda Boulevard for outstanding bench warrants. The suspect was taken to Van Nuys jail for booking.

