Crime blotter May 1 – May 7

Monday, May 1

It was reported that a known suspect assaulted someone in the dorms and damaged their property.

It was reported that an unknown suspect hit a vehicle in the B5 parking structure.

Tuesday, May 2

An unknown suspect hit a vehicle in the B6 parking lot.

Wednesday, May 3

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti in black marker on a wall of the CSUN Reseda Annex building.

It was reported that a suspect stole a bolt impact driver from a Juniper Hall office.

An unknown suspect spray painted graffiti on a k-rail in the G10 parking lot.

An unknown suspect or suspects wrote graffiti on a toilet paper dispenser and etched graffiti into the stall walls of the men’s bathroom in Citrus Hall.

It was reported that an unknown suspect hit a vehicle in the F10 parking lot.

It was reported that a secured bike was stolen near Cyprus Hall.

An unattended saxophone was stolen from a Cyprus Hall classroom.

Thursday, May 4

An unknown suspect or suspects etched graffiti into the mirrors of the first and third floor men’s bathroom in Bayramian Hall. Red marker was used to write graffiti on the stall partition.

Friday, May 5

It was reported that five dorm residents were referred for drug-law violations.

An unknown suspect scratched and bent a brake handle of a motorcycle in the G3 parking structure.

An unknown suspect was seen holding a folding knife near the Wells Fargo in the USU.

An unknown suspect assaulted a victim in the Oviatt Library.

Sunday, May 7

A suspect was arrested near Reseda Boulevard and Plummer Street by CSUN officers for an outstanding bench warrant and no proof of registration. The suspect was taken to Van Nuys jail for booking.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

