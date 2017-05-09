Greenlight Lights Out: Turn the Lights Back On

It’s our final episode of Greenlight Lights Out! Gonzalo is joined by frequent collaborator, Lynda and producer of the show Alex Razo.

Gonzalo discusses his time at The Sundial and the various pranks he pulled at the office. Lynda discusses the possibility of continuing the podcast in the spring semester (SPOILER ALERT: The contract didn’t go through). She also discusses the rumor she spread in her early years. Alex reflects on the looming feelings of graduation and the time she spent as audio producer of The Sundial.

The trio also talks Nepotism, Michael Jackson, and Reno Face!

Thank you for joining us on Lights Out and as p er Lynda’s request the lights are finally back on.

