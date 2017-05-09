Greenlight: The Series Finale

It’s time for a throwback to one of our classic podcasts. Listen to the Final Lost Episode of Greenlight! Go??nzalo and Chauncey are joined by regular guest and sometimes co-host Lynda. On our final show Gonzalo takes a critical lens to 30 Rock and various commentaries they made on modern society. Chauncey dives into Peaky Blinders and Gonzalo schools us on the brilliance of Amy Winehouse.

Finally Gonzalo and Chauncey share the story of the origin of the podcast and Gonzalo’s terrible original title for the show. The gang also shares their favorite moments. We’d like to thank our dozens of listeners for following the podcast. We love you!