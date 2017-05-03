In photos: Annual Bullring

The judges, organizers, and contestants of this year’s Bull Ring Venture competition take a group selfie. Photo credit: Brian Andrade
(Left to Right): Steven Van Alen (Business Management) and Martyna Skrodzka from Sleepyhead are the first place winners of this year’s competition. “Despite my disbelief, I am overwhelmed with eagerness,” Skrodzka said. Photo credit: Brian Andrade
(Left to Right): Steven Van Alen (Business Management) and Martyna Skrodzka represented Sleepyhead, an e-commerce startup that sells memory foam mattress and topper which is shipped directly to a buyer’s home. For every sell of ten mattresses, one is donated. Photo credit: Brian Andrade
(Left to Right): Aul Jennings, Nanxi Liu, Ash Sobhe, Cam Kashani were the judges for the final event. With established careers in business as CEOs and founders, they provided feedback and expertise to all of the contestants in their entrepreneurial ventures. Photo credit: Brian Andrade
(Left to Right): Wan Song and Muris Mulalic (Psychology) from My Gym Pals earned $10,000 as second place winners. Photo credit: Brian Andrade
(Left to Right): Jacob Sipos, Noah Sipos, Josh Halem (Business Management Major & Entrepreneurship Minor), Deborah Kazel Sipos (Graduate Music Therapy) from Germ 3 Solutions won third place. Photo credit: Brian Andrade
Deborah Kazel Sipos (Graduate Music Therapy) and other teammates pitched Germ 3 Solutions which manufactures the Body Substance Isolation (BSI) Sleeve. The product helps reduce the spread of infectious diseases in hospital settings. Photo credit: Brian Andrade
Muris Mulalic (Psychology) is the CEO of MyGymPals mobile app and website which helps exercise enthusiasts connect with fitness communities and find work-out companions. Photo credit: Brian Andrade
*Note: If a subject did not have their major listed, they are not a CSUN student. The competition only requires one student for each team.