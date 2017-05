This episode is dedicated to all the current and former college students who know what it’s like to grind through a long semester. It’s a tough ride that can take quite a lot out of you. This week Dede and Henry reflect on their spring 2017 semester and a few guests give their input as well. Hopefully this episode helps alleviate some of the stress and bad memories of overdue assignments.

Enjoy.

