Weekly picks: Cinco de Mayo event, comedy show and pottery

Wednesday, May 3

Handmade Clay Creations @ USU

The Oasis Wellness Center is holding an event where they will teach students how to make pottery just in time for Mother’s Day. The Oasis center focus is to help students relax with events like these.

Free

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 4

Craft Corner @ USU

The University Student Union will provide students with a fun activity to create different crafts. The event will take place at Plaza del Sol with the craft theme Star Wars iron beads.

Free

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo @ Olvera Street

This event will take place in honor of Cinco de Mayo which will include folkloric dancers, piñatas, mariachis, food and other activities. The event is open to the public where guests can get a taste of the Mexican culture.

Free

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

845 N. Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Saturday, May 6

Chisme de Mayo @ UCB Sunset

Gringos are an indie improvisation group who will perform a post-Cinco comedy. The show allows for the audience to participate by telling their own “chisme” or gossip.

$7

10:30 p.m.

5419 W. Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Sunday, May 7

Ride and Stride @ Downey

This event is 4.5 miles of street closure and filled with food vendors, music, art and physical activities for people of all ages. The event promotes the use of non-motorized transits such as walking, scooters, bikes, roller blades or skateboards. There is no start location because you can enter from various streets. The Columbia Memorial Space Center will be opening its doors to the community where they also will have rocket launches, robotic demos and more at no cost only for the day.

Free

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

12400 Columbia Way

Downey, CA 90242

