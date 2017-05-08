Weekly Picks: Mother’s Day events, L.A. Times Night Market and craft fair

Tuesday, May 9

Crunch Time @ USU

This event located in the East Conference Center, which will be a place where anyone is welcome to study for finals. The USU will provide snacks, drinks, exam supplies, facials, massages and a spa day.

Free

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

CSUN Symphony @ VPAC

The CSUN Symphony will present Stravinsky’s monumental masterwork “The Rite of Spring” in concert. Tickets can be purchased at the A.S. Ticket Office, located in the USU.

Students $7, General $15

7:30 p.m.

18111 Nordhoff Ave.

Northridge, CA 91330

Thursday, May 11

L.A. Times Night Market @ Grand Park

The L.A. Times Food Bowl Night Market is an outdoor street food market held over 4 blocks of Grand Park. The night market includes many different food booths and music.

$5 – $10

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

200 N Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Friday, May 12

National Public Gardens @ Getty Center

The Getty Center will host a free tour of the Central Garden designed by Robert Irwin. The 45-minute tour is open to the public.

Free

11:30 a.m.

1200 Getty Center Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Saturday, May 13

Mom’s Day Out @ The Point

In honor of Mother’s Day, The Point will provide live music, brunch specials, shopping incentives, champagne and more. The event is free and open to the public. Visitors can register online or in person at The Point. Once all attendees register, they will then receive a VIP passport which unlocks all specials.

Free

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

850 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

El Segundo, CA 90245

Sunday, May 14

Echo Park Craft Fair

The Echo Park Craft Fair is a two-day art and design event located at Mack Sennett Studios. The fair includes work over 120 artists which showcase different items such as ceramics, jewelry, perfumes, clothing, woodworking and fabric art.

$10

10 a.m.

1215 Bates Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90029

