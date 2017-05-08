Weekly Picks: Mother’s Day events, L.A. Times Night Market and craft fair

Tuesday, May 9
Crunch Time @ USU
This event located in the East Conference Center, which will be a place where anyone is welcome to study for finals. The USU will provide snacks, drinks, exam supplies, facials, massages and a spa day.
Free
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10
CSUN Symphony @ VPAC
The CSUN Symphony will present Stravinsky’s monumental masterwork “The Rite of Spring” in concert. Tickets can be purchased at the A.S. Ticket Office, located in the USU.
Students $7, General $15
7:30 p.m.
18111 Nordhoff Ave.
Northridge, CA 91330
Thursday, May 11
L.A. Times Night Market @ Grand Park
The L.A. Times Food Bowl Night Market is an outdoor street food market held over 4 blocks of Grand Park. The night market includes many different food booths and music.
$5 – $10
5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
200 N Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Friday, May 12
National Public Gardens @ Getty Center
The Getty Center will host a free tour of the Central Garden designed by Robert Irwin. The 45-minute tour is open to the public.
Free
11:30 a.m.
1200 Getty Center Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Saturday, May 13
Mom’s Day Out @ The Point
In honor of Mother’s Day, The Point will provide live music, brunch specials, shopping incentives, champagne and more. The event is free and open to the public. Visitors can register online or in person at The Point. Once all attendees register, they will then receive a VIP passport which unlocks all specials.
Free
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
850 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
El Segundo, CA 90245
Sunday, May 14
Echo Park Craft Fair
The Echo Park Craft Fair is a two-day art and design event located at Mack Sennett Studios. The fair includes work over 120 artists which showcase different items such as ceramics, jewelry, perfumes, clothing, woodworking and fabric art.
$10
10 a.m.
1215 Bates Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90029