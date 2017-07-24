50 Free Concerts at The Levitt Pavillion

The Levitt L.A. organization at MacArthur Park is hosting 50 free concerts throughout the summer season. Since June 17 of this year, they have featured artists such as Silk Road, The Suffers, Kinky, Brainstory and many more.

The mission of the Levitt Pavilion is to “make live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond,” according to their website.

In order to accomplish this goal, the organization has gathered a line-up of artists differing in music genres and cultural backgrounds to play at the venue. On Friday, July 21st, singer and hip-hop producer MNDSGN performed live. However, the day after that, the afro-latin and funk band Jungle Fire took the stage.

Due to its convenient location in the heart of the city along with the fact that it’s free of charge, it’s a way people can interact at a social event while enjoying or discovering the contemporary music of local artists.

As also stated on their website, the Levitt Pavillion schedule is supposed to “appeal to all tastes.” Featured artists like MNDSGN and The Buttertones may appeal to a much younger English-speaking audience, but La Chamba, who brought the Peruvian influences of Chicha music, and Dos Lobos – former band members of Los Lobos – may appeal to both a young and old Spanish-speaking audience.

To make sure the concerts are appropriate for all ages they implemented a “kids zone” where volunteers entertain children with small fun activities. Also, as a way to promote a healthy environment-friendly atmosphere, Todo Verde’s food truck is present. Concertgoers can enjoy a variety of vegan tacos and all-natural juices and smoothies.

Although concerts are free, at the end of every performance volunteers walk around with buckets where audience members can donate to the performers.

The schedule for the concerts can be found on the organization’s website, and concerts will run every Thursday to Sunday until Sept. 3.

The most convenient public transportation method to get there if visitors live in the San Fernando Valley is through the Metro Red Line, which is located at the North Hollywood Station. Get off on Westlake/Macarthur Park Station and after a short five minute walk visitors will arrive at the venue.

