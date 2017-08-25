Annual Reseda Boulevard Summer Series to host art and music Saturday evening

Collective Lifestyle, a contemporary clothing store on Reseda Boulevard in Northridge founded by young entrepreneur CJ Berina, has engaged hundreds of local community members for the second summer in a row with the Reseda Blvd Summer Series festival.

From 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 between Nordhoff and Gresham streets, valley residents can celebrate summer’s end with one last night of interactive public art, music and poetry performances, workshops, independent vendors and food trucks, as well as speeches from city and state representatives at a special unveiling of a new city street fixture.

The arts series is funded by an Arts Activation grant from the L.A. Department of Cultural Affairs, which grants local projects taking place in public spaces such as streets and sidewalks in L.A.

Berina, who grew up in the valley and opened the store shortly after graduating from California State University, Northridge a few years ago, wanted to offer his hometown something unique to enjoy without having to weave through nightlife traffic on the 101 or 405 freeways. After L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office established Reseda Boulevard as a “Great Street,” Berina applied for and received the arts activation grant to liven up an otherwise nondescript block.

“It’s been exciting to see Reseda Boulevard full of people enjoying their evening for a second summer,” Berina said. “It started out as just an idea my friends and I had so we could contribute something positive and sustainable to the community. The crowds have been growing by at least 100 people every weekend and we know we’ll exceed last year’s finale crowd of 1200 for this Saturday.”

The draw of the summer arts series was that its intimate, relaxing yet fun atmosphere offered something special for festival-goers of all ages. Children and adults alike enjoyed crafts, live murals, face painting, games, stand-up comedy, music and poetry performances and even classes and workshops. For local artists, vendors and local business owners, the series has been beneficial to their brand awareness.

L.A. city councilmember Mitchell Englander said the summer series shows off the dynamic character of the community and local economy.

“The summer months are a great time for neighborhoods to celebrate what makes them unique,” Englander said. “The Reseda Boulevard Summer Series brings out what’s best in our community by highlighting local businesses, artists, and musicians to create an incredible display of cultural expression that can only be found on Reseda Boulevard.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and Englander, along with California State Assembkyman Matt Dababneh, will speak at the finale at 7 p.m. on the southeast corner of Reseda Boulevard and Gresham Street. They will unveil a new flagpole fixture located in the center divider between Rayen and Parthenia streets.

For more information, photos and reviews on the summer series please visit any of the following pages:

Website: www.resedablvdsummerseries.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ResedaBlvdSummerSeries

Instagram:www.instagram.com/resedablvdsummerseries

Special guests: L.A. City Councilman Mitchell Englander and California State Assemblyman Matt Dababneh (7 p.m.).

Visual Artists: Linda Rand, City Mind Funk, Rebecca Richards, Jae Kitinoja, Today this Day Art, Brandon Palmer, Gladis Alejandre, SaturdaySunday Collective, Gieneyra Lai, Ernesto Pulido, Janet Le, Rebecca Ballesteros, Debbie Wubben, Anne Bowman, Karen Lott, Christine Douglass, Laure Arnoff, Anita Hamlin, Judy Heimlich, Agatha Rose, Matt Adams Muralist.

Performances by: Birmingham High School Dance Team, Fearless Motion, One Step Closer, Paladin Shield, Rheana Laguardia, Scissorhand Syndrome, Flowers, Julianne Sillona, New Era, Warriors Dance Crew, TheJamesPearson, Kitty Dahlia, Three/\Sides, Madison Deaver, Michael, Barnum, Paladin Shield, Mun, DJ Blesst.

Live Music Stages: Open Format Stage by RSBB, Acoustic Stage presented by Juno Rada

Vendors: Amelthyst, Les Mich, Saven James, Eileen Bautista, Arely, CMarcR Photography, Fantasy, Clothing, Victor Flores, Renewal Andersen Window/Door, Art of Jov, Lady Bones Print Shop, Shir Amir, Powur Solar Panels

Non Profits: CSUN FASA, CSUN Delta Delta Delta, Center for Assault Treatment Services

Other Surprises: 102.7 KIIS FM DJ Booth, Alice Branch Fortune Telling, Heather Amos Live Statue, Northridge Reseda Blvd’s Horse and Statue Unveiling & Dedication

