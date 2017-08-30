AS Fair for returning and new CSUN students

The Associated Students Organization provided different programs such as production, ticket office, campus recycling and offered amenities for students such as free planners and free food and more.

Associated Student representative Paulina Silva, Senator of the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics, was happy with the event.

“It has been an incredible turnout,” Silvia said. “We are giving out shirts, water bottles, and free food. It’s a platform to show all supportive resources.”

Students enjoyed the event and were pleased to have this event being held by Associated Students.

“It’s pretty cool. All the major services are here,” Alexzandar Diaz, kinesiology student said. “All the new students can see what the campus offers.”

Another student was glad to have the event to welcome students with different offerings that was provided by Associated Students.

“It was pretty fun. It helped to get to know the different programs on campus.” Patricia Cruz, computer engineering student, said.

More information can be found at the Associated Students office located in the University Student Union.

