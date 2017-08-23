Collective Lifestyle brings youth culture to the San Fernando Valley

What began as a lifestyle blog is now a one stop shop for fashion, art, music, culture and live events in the valley. Collective Lifestyle L.A. is a clothing store and brand created and run by CSUN students and alumni that brings a little more culture to the valley.

The Collective Lifestyle team found themselves going to L.A. to see performances and art shows because places in the valley didn’t host those events, and this inspired them to fill that need.

“We’re all from the valley and we used to go over the hills where there would be music nights and art shows and a fashion scene, then we would go back to the valley where there’s none of that,” owner and CSUN alumni CJ Berina, 27, said. “Our goal is to create a culture in the valley and that’s why we have Collective Lifestyle.”

Collective Lifestyle holds two open mic nights a month open to the public. People showcase their music, art and spoken word. It is hosted by Vocal ARTillery and Open Canva–both from CSUN. They also host private events, art shows, pop up events for clothing brands and hire interns who attend CSUN.

“It’s a little bit for everyone,” Berina said. “We have different styles in the store. We have surf styles, we have skate, we have contemporary, we have women’s, we have a little bit of everything.”

For the second summer in a row, Collective Lifestyle participated in the Reseda Boulevard Summer Series, a seven-day event on Reseda Boulevard, where every other Saturday night, artists, musicians and vendors line the street to showcase their work.

During the summer series, Collective Lifestyle hosted an indoor stage for local musicians to perform. Independent Synth-Pop Folk Rock artist from Simi Valley, Wesco, and Hip-Hop artists from Panorama City, ImEricJones–who also sells his clothing brand in the store–were a few of the artists to take the stage on Aug.19th.

“Collective Lifestyle is unique,” social media intern and CSUN alumni Connie Situ said. “They promote their culture, lifestyle and fashion throughout the valley and it’s cool because it’s uncommon around here.”

Though a good portion of Collective Lifestyle’s customers are CSUN students and valley locals, they have regular customers from further places who commute to visit their store. Christian Horta, 21, from San Gabriel Valley, regularly comes to Collective Lifestyle because of the environment the store offers.

“Street wear as it is, is very unique in its own way, so for the valley to have it own version of street wear just elevates everything,” Horta said. “You don’t see these pieces of clothing around. This place has its own chime, its own personality, its own vibe.”

The store is located at 8906 Reseda Blvd. Northridge, CA and can be followed on Facebook and Instagram @collectivelifestylela

