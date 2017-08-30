Crime Blotter

Monday, August 21
A television set was damaged by an unknown suspect near UPA 1.
A bicycle locked to a rack outside of UPA 8 was stolen between 11 p.m. and 10 a.m.
Tuesday, August 22
A heating pad and duffle bag were stolen by an unknown suspect from a residence in UPA 1.
An unknown suspect broke a display case in Jerome Richfield and stole a picture inside. Damage was also done on other display cases.
Graffiti using white and orange markers was written on a stall in the men’s restroom in Juniper Hall.
Thursday, August 24
A known suspected entered a residence at around 1 p.m. without permission in UPA 2.
A bicycle that was locked to a bike rack outside of Manzanita Hall was stolen by an unknown suspect between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.