Crime Blotter

Monday, August 21

A television set was damaged by an unknown suspect near UPA 1.

A bicycle locked to a rack outside of UPA 8 was stolen between 11 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 22

A heating pad and duffle bag were stolen by an unknown suspect from a residence in UPA 1.

An unknown suspect broke a display case in Jerome Richfield and stole a picture inside. Damage was also done on other display cases.

Graffiti using white and orange markers was written on a stall in the men’s restroom in Juniper Hall.

Thursday, August 24

A known suspected entered a residence at around 1 p.m. without permission in UPA 2.

A bicycle that was locked to a bike rack outside of Manzanita Hall was stolen by an unknown suspect between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

