CSUN women’s soccer shuts out Houston at home

CSUN women’s soccer is a team that has prided itself on having one of the elite defenses in the country. So when the clock started against Houston, the Matadors turned Houston (2-0-1) into a team that looked like it was playing in a tin can.

The Matadors did not allow a single shot on goal for the full 90 minutes and added a goal from Cynthia Sanchez. To go along with, Marissa Favela scoring for the second consecutive game in a 2-0 victory, CSUN’s first win of the season.

Senior defender Lindsay Kutscher was a ringleader in the Matadors dominant defense performance.

“I think that it took a lot of sacrifice over the summer to work together as a team to get fit,” Kutscher said. “That played a huge roll and then last year we were top in the nation and we really focus on the whole team being very aggressive and it was paid off. It shows.”

Sanchez scored a world-class goal in the 16th minute. After a pass by Sylvia Trinh, Sanchez played it off of her chest, spun at a 180-angle and then crossed at a side angle off her right foot and into the back of the net. It was Sanchez’s first goal of the season and her 18th of her career which is now tied for the third most goals in program history.

“On those types of goals I just usually blackout,” Sanchez said. “It was a great team effort and it was great recognition by Sylvia to find me far post.”

In the second half the Matadors (1-0-2) continued its attack on Houston. Sydney Gilbert probed and then attacked Estopare’s right flank. After being pulled down from behind in the goalbox, the Matadors were awarded a penalty kick. Moments later Favela scored far post and added her second career goal in the 63rd minute. When the night was over CSUN outshot Houston 10-0.

“We’ve just been focusing on us and making sure that we are doing all the right things,” coach Keith West said. “I told everybody at the practice before the game to ‘Be your best, don’t be anybody else’s best, just be your best’. The team came out and played a fantastic game.”

CSUN will play at home Sunday against Utah Valley State at 10 a.m.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Matador Notebook-

Injury Report: CSUN midfielder Jennifer Anderson was on the ground for several minutes after injuring her right ankle. She was carried off by Matador training staff and was seen on crutches after the game.

Sister, Sister: Lindsay Kutscher had her older twin sisters Kourtney and Krystal in attendance The trio played together last season before Kourtney and Krystal both graduated. Kourtney signed the Chicago Red Stars and is currently on the practice team. Krystal is an assistant soccer coach at Pierce College and also coaches club soccer in Hermosa Beach.

Lindsay had this to say about her sisters after the game “They have always been very supportive of me, so when they are here in support of the team it really brings the energy up on the bench.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

