Learn to dance a new music genre at Dance DTLA

Dance DTLA hosted by The Music Center has had a summer of Friday nights filled with bringing the community together in the form of dance. This Friday night will be the last of the Dance DTLA series with guests learning how to dance Salsa.

The event previously had other music genres from all over the world, including Cumbia, Bollywood, Disco, Line dance and Two-Step and Argentine Tango. The event is free, and is held in Grand Park.

On the night Argentine Tango was held, the park was full of people of all ages learning the world-known dance. Instructors Vladimir Estrin and Ilona Glinarsky who have been doing this event for 13 years, led the crowd.

Carlos, 24, heard about this event from a friend that went two years ago. He came alone and said that it was a little difficult to dance, but it is part of the experience.

“If you’re not with your friends it can be harder, thinking ‘who am I suppose to dance with?’ That’s when you have to socially open up.”

Alexis Pinal, 19, said her parents attended the event last year and have enjoyed it ever since.

“Every time I come here its super hard to get on the floor,” Pinal said. “But I love it, it’s great and I keep coming back every summer.”

Tina, 26, who is an experienced dancer, said this event is great for beginners and professional dancers, unlike other events she has attended.

“Sometimes when you go to a dance event, it can be a little more intimidating because a lot of people are move advanced,” Tina said. “The fact that this is free it encourages a lot of beginners to come out and socialize.”

Estrin, Argentine tango dance instructor, who has been dancing for 17 years, said the event is all about coming together and helping one another and dancing the night away.

“When you come down here, and you see all these people, many are beginners and many have been dancing for years now, but they all help other people and they learn. And then some people just dance to the music,” Estrin said.

Glinarsky, a professional dancer said it is the most beautiful event she does the entire year.

“This event means more to me than most people realize because this is the only event that brings so many unlikely people to learn how to dance together,” Glinarsky said. “Especially in this time where there is so much disconnect and so many hateful things happening, it is the best way to bring us all together and remind people the value of connection.”

Dance DTLA last event will be held on Sept. 1, for a night of Salsa from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. at Grand Park.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

