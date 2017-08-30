Matador Threads: Stories behind Matadors’ attire

There are many trends in the fashion and entertainment industry. Some of the trending threads at CSUN are floral dresses and shirts, music shirts, graphic tees and cutoff shoulders. From high waisted jeans and cut-out leggings to white polo shirts and superhero shirts, some trends last longer than others, but here are some of the most recent trends found on campus at the moment.

The Sundial is using #matadorthreads on Instagram. Come to school and look your best to be featured next time we are on the lookout for the CSUN fashionistas out there!

“I got this dress at Aeropostale. I really liked it and it was on sale for $10 instead of $40 and I had to have it. I’m definitely wearing it again. It matches my sense of style and I really love pink.” – Nicole Mejia (Biology major)

“My girlfriend got this for me from Urban Outfitters. My girlfriend knows I really like Sailor Moon so she got it for me. My girlfriend is the one who dresses me.” – Cameron James (political science major)

“I got this shirt from H&M.” This is my favorite shirt, I’m definitely wearing it again. I really liked it because it was dark and had flowers on it. It was coincidental that it’s trending but it definitely fits my style.” – Mario Torres (electrical engineering major)

“I got this dress from Abercrombie & Fitch. I really liked the way it looked and it was perfect to wear in this weather since it’s so hot. I have a wide variety for my sense of style but this is something I’ll definitely be wearing on another hot day.” – Andrea Mendoza (Psychology major)

“I’m a massive fan of Ozzy Osbourne. I got this shirt at an Ozzy concert I went to and it matches my style. All my shirts are band shirts and this is another shirt I’ll be wearing again soon.” – Daniel Berman (cinema and television arts major)

