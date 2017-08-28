Weekly Picks: Matafest, Craft Corner, John Williams: Maestro of the Movies and More

Matafest

Wednesday, 8/30

It’s a new semester, so how about starting it off with a safari themed exploration? The Matafest is a place for students to explore the University Student Union. There will be food, games, raffles, and entertainment.

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Free

Plaza del Sol, University Student Union

Games Room: FREE Game Play with DJ

Thursday, 8/31

As the new semester begins, get some fun in with free gaming! You can play games that range from Table Tennis, Wii, Xbox and more. It’s also a perfect way to meet new people.

Games Room in the University Student Union

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Free





John Williams: Maestro of the Movies

Friday 9/1 — Saturday 9/2

You know his music. You know his accomplishments. Spend a night listening to the legendary John Williams and the LA Philharmonic perform the epic music you know and love. Composer David Newman will open the show.

7:00 p.m.

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles

$18-$182

Made in LA Music & Arts Festival

Sunday 9/3

Enjoy music, food and more with the Made in LA Music & Arts Festival. When you purchase a pass, the proceeds will go to one of three charities: Light Bringer Project, Heal The Bay or Wags N Walks.

5:00 p.m.

Gold Road Brewing

5410 W San Fernando Rd

Los Angeles, 90039

$30

The Human Body in IMAX

The biological functions of the human body may not be fascinating for many, but this documentary allows an ultimate cinematic experience to learn about this subject. From sub-topics like birth and how a fetus develops to how fast hair grows or how the ear registers sound, this movie will both inform and entertain.

2:00 p.m.

IMAX THEATER, CALIFORNIA SCIENCE CENTER

700 Exposition

Los Angeles, CA 90037

$8.50

Pride Center: Tuesday Talks

9/5

Every Tuesday, join fellow Matadors and others for talks about various topics involving the LGBTQ community. If you’re feeling alone or need someone to talk with, this would be the place to go. Everyone is welcome.

7:00 p.m.

Second floor of the SOL center at the University Student Union

Free

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

