Beauty on a Budget: Glam Bags and Beauty Boxes Edition

Makeup and beauty products are amazing, especially when they are affordable. However, with all the great products being released for quite a hefty price, it can be difficult to get a hold of these products on if there isn’t extra cash. This is where monthly subscriptions to glam bags and beauty boxes come in. You get to try out all kinds of products from various brands and can do it all on your college student budget. Here are the top five monthly subscriptions to beauty products for no more than $20 a month.

1.Ipsy Glam Bag

The glam bag costs $10 a month and it comes with a different makeup bag every month along with a mix of deluxe and full size beauty products. When subscribing to Ipsy, you create a personal profile by taking a quiz consisting of questions regarding your skin type as well as beauty and makeup preferences. This customizes your profile and the glam bag you will receive monthly. Products in the bag come from brands like Too Faced, Benefit Cosmetics, Tarte Cosmetics and much more. Another great perk about Ipsy is after receiving your monthly subscription in the mail, you can log into your Ipsy account and review the products to gain points and purchase products from them with those points.

2. Play! by Sephora

Similar to the Ipsy glam bag, Play! by Sephora also costs $10 a month and provides great products. The products in the subscription can come from any of the brands that Sephora stores sell. The monthly subscription box also carries five products that are a mixture of deluxe and sample size along with a makeup bag. The Sephora site also states the subscription includes a “PLAY! PASS to redeem in store for 50 bonus Beauty Insider points with a full-size purchase [and] PLAY! DATE, a subscriber-only event that gives you and a friend the opportunity to come in store and play with products and meet with our beauty experts.”

3. Allure Beauty Box

This is a beauty box that is provided by Allure Magazine and their experts who select the products for each month. The monthly subscription costs $15 and it also features high end products that come in full or travel sizes. The amount of products you can get in a monthly subscription may vary.

4. Birchbox

The Birchbox costs $10 a month and it provides five different samples based off of a beauty profile that you can create when signing up. The Birchbox is another way to be able to try new products without spending too much. The box, similar to the ones previously mentioned, has products for haircare, skincare, makeup, as well as fragrances.

5. Beauty Box 5

This particular beauty box costs $12 a month and provides a mixture of mini and full sizes of all kinds of products from different brands, The box might have a mini makeup palette or a full size tube of liquid lipstick. Beauty Box 5 tries to cover all the essentials when sending out monthly subscriptions. They try their best to send a product for each: hair, skin, body and makeup.

