Crime Blotter the week of September 11th

Sunday, Sept. 10

Three males stole a couch at 1:15 a.m. from the second floor lobby of UPA 11. The suspects fled when confronted and the couch was returned.

A CSUN police officer arrested a suspect at 3:28 a.m. for driving with a suspended license on Reseda Boulevard and Superior Street. They were released with a notice to appear.

A suspect was arrested for a bench warrant, driving with a suspended license and not having no visible license plates at 8:15 a.m. on Nordhoff Street and Etiwanda Avenue. They were transported to be booked at LAPD Van Nuys jail.

Thursday, Sept. 7

An unknown suspect stole a bicycle secured to a rack outside of UPA 12 between 3:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Somebody wrote graffiti with blue spray paint inside the west wall on the 6th level of parking structure B3 between midnight and 8 a.m.

An resident of UPA 8 was referred for a drug-law violation.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

A purse sitting next to the victim was stolen by an unknown suspect around 9 p.m. near the UPA Pool.

Creams were stolen from the Health Center’s massage therapy room by an unknown suspect

A male had his skateboard stolen by an unknown suspect when he left it outside of the computer lab in the University Student Union from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

An unknown suspect stole a bicycle that was secured to a rack outside of the Student Recreation Center between 12:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

A bicycle that was secured outside of UPA 12 was stolen by an unknown suspect between 10 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

An electric golf cart owned by CSUN was found behind a private residence on the 18100 block of Nordhoff Street.

An unknown suspect attempted to pry open the driver’s side door of a vehicle parked in structure B3 between 11 a.m. and 3:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4

CSUN officers arrested a suspect at 8:57 p.m. in UPA 15 for possession of a weapon, a bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools. The suspect was transported to Lost Hills jail for booking.

Four unknown suspects stole an electric cart from UPA 6 at 9:50 a.m.which was later recovered near UPA 21.

