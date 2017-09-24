CSUN men’s soccer fail to score against San Diego

The University of San Diego capitalized in the second half of a not so exciting match to defeat the Matadors 2-0 in men’s soccer Thursday night.

The score remained 0-0 after the first 45 minutes, with CSUN being the aggressors, taking four shots opposed to two by San Diego.

Both teams committed a series of fouls, 9-7 advantage San Diego. They also held the advantage in corner kicks as they had three consecutive corners until the Matadors finally turned away their scoring opportunities.

UCSD took the lead at the 56-minute mark when CSUN goalie Henrik Regitnig made a save on a shot by Miguel Berry. The rebound went straight out to where Freddy Polzer gained possession, took a shot and scored.

San Diego scored again in the 60th minute. Polzer returned the favor to Berry on a cross from eight yards out placed perfectly for Berry to head it past the net.

CSUN came out more aggressive in the second half attempting seven shots, but it was their lack of defense and fouls that cost them the game. The Matadors committed a total of 14 fouls and were penalized with two yellow cards, which gave San Diego opportunities to score and the confidence they needed.

The Matadors three-game win streak came to an end as their overall record falls to 5-3.

The Matadors’ next match will be against UCLA in a road game on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

