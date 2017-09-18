CSUN women’s volleyball falls short against Portland

A day after getting swept by Portland State, CSUN women’s volleyball team once again fell short 3-1, but this time against Portland Pilots.

The Matadors still managed to stay at .500 for the season with a record of 6-6 after losing two in a row, while the Pilots improve to 9-3.

CSUN had a total of 49 kills, compared to 44 by Portland, but also had a total of 38 errors compared to Portland’s 28. The individual play by the Matadors is far superior to team play. Portland out-hit CSUN .254-.129 in a rather easy defeat.

Junior Aeryn Owens had a team-high 16 kills (.348), but also led both teams in errors.

Sophomore Melissa Eaglin was effective at times as she added 11 kills (.478) and contributed on six triple blocks.

Senior setter Lauren Conati added another double-double of the season with 44 assists and 11 digs.

The teams traded points at the early going of the first set, but momentum shifted Portland’s way after a kill by Liz Reich gave the Pilot’s an 11-15 advantage. CSUN made a late run after a kill by Nickeisha Williams, but it was too much of an uphill battle for the Matadors as they lost the first set 22-25.

Both teams came out swinging in the second game as it was neck and neck until a crucial kill by Aeryn Owens shifted momentum the Matadors’ way giving them a 17-15 advantage. Nickeisha Williams ended the second set on a kill that gave the Matadors a 25-23 victory and tying the game 1-1.

Portland took an early 1-0 lead in the third set and never looked back.

CSUN was faulted with six service errors as the Pilots showed complete domination by a victory of 25-10 and taking a 2-1 advantage.

The Matadors again got out to a quick start in set four as a kill by Melissa Eaglin put them up 12-5. CSUN still maintained the lead, but a 16-8 run by Portland brought them within one. A crucial kill by Rachel Diaz kept the Matadors up 23-21, but that would be the last point they would score.

Portland took the lead for the first time with two service aces by Kristey Markle and ultimately ended the game with a kill by Hannah Troutman and a 23-25 victory.

Hannah Troutman led Portland with 17 kills (.333) while Liz Reich added nine (.474).

CSUN’s next game is against Cal State Fullerton on September 19th at 7 p.m.

