CSUN women’s volleyball team wins first Big West match

CSUN women’s volleyball team defeats Cal State Fullerton Titans in convincing fashion to end their two-game losing streak.

Set scores were 25-23, 9-25, 25-22, 25-13 as the Matadors improve to 7-6 while the Titans fall to 4-9.

Junior Aeryn Owens put down a game-high 24 kills (.241) to go with 11 digs. She is one of three CSUN players to post double figures in digs as Kristey Markle had a team-high with 17, and Erin Indermill had ten.

Senior Rachel Diaz added nine digs (.533) to go along with three blocks, while sophomore Morgan Salone added ten blocks. Senior setter Lauren Conati posted 44 assists in back-to-back games and had five digs, and five kills.

CSUN had 18 kills in the first set compared to 11 by CSUF and had 40 assists compared to 30 by the Titans. The first game was tied 22-22 until the Matadors went on a 3-0 run on three consecutive kills by Aeryn Owens to end the match.

The second set was one to forget by the Matadors. They had ten errors as opposed to one by CSUF and were out-hit .429 to -.138.

The Titans took an early 3-0 lead and steamrolled to an embarrassing 25-9 victory over the Matadors.

Looking to build on their momentum, the Titans were behind 1-4 to start the third set. CSUF battled back to tie the game at 11 a piece and eventually took the lead 13-11, forcing CSUN to call timeout.

The Matadors fought back and went on a 5-1 run to win the set 25-22.

The Matadors looked to end the game in four sets as they came out dominating the Titans 8-1 early on. CSUF tried to claw their way back into the match, but CSUN kept their foot on the petal.

The Matadors hit .324 compared to an awful -.053 by the Titans. CSUN had 15 digs opposed to six by CSUF.

CSUF went on a run to bring the score within 19-10 but kills by Rachel Diaz, and Morgan Salone allowed the Matadors to go on a 5-1 run. CSUN dominated that set 25-13 to end the game.

The Matadors looked as dominant offensively and defensively keeping their errors to a minimum while playing good team volleyball.

The Matadors look to extend their winning streak when they take on Long Beach State at home on September 23rd at 7 p.m.

