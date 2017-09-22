Healthcare crisis affects CSUN students

Students on campus are spending a large amount of money for healthcare and still struggling to find proper treatment. Some students though are fortunate to be on their parents’ plans.

Healthcare is a major issue not only for America, but for students as well and the extra costs it has for them to get adequate treatment.

The healthcare crisis has affected many Americans. According to CNN, “Some 11.7% of Americans were uninsured in the second quarter of 2017, up from a record low of 10.9% at the end of 2016, according to the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index. Also, Trump is trying to replace “Obamacare” which has caused debate about the people of the Senate. But now Senate Republicans are trying to undo the Affordable Care Act before the end of this month, according to the Chicago Tribune. Along with this, Bernie Sanders has introduced his healthcare bill for single payer system. It is currently being supported by 16 Democratic senators. It would in turn create a universal healthcare system, according to Politico.

Students on campus who pay out of pocket say the cost is way too high.

“I have my own insurance and pay $800 per semester,” said Datt Patel, international Information Systems major. “It covers everything”.

But Patel wants some reform for the current healthcare system.

“The health-care is too expensive and government should do something for the people,” said Patel.

For an emergency room visit it costs an international student a lot more compared to a person who lives here.

“I would pay $500 dollars for emergency room visit,” said Patel.

Patel spoke about his thoughts on Trump’s plan to make a change for the healthcare system. “He is more serious on the matter,” said Patel.

Another student who does have state insurance is not fond of what the insurance provides for her.

“I pay out of pocket for my healthcare,” said Gabriela Hernandez, Linguistics major. “I don’t like the Medi-Cal because I don’t like the doctors they provide.”

Gabriela describes what she pays on average and what other costs she has done.

“I pay on an average of $500 dollars,” said Hernandez. “I paid for my own braces, it cost $5,000.”

But on the other side of the table, some students are with their parents’ plan.

Michael Goodloe, Finance major, is currently with his parents’ plan.

“I have dual coverage from both of my parents,” said Goodloe. “It is under the company so I don’t pay a premium.”

Michael provided his thoughts on the current healthcare system we have now.

“I think it’s devastating and healthcare should be universal,” said Goodloe. “I think Obamacare needs to be revised.”

Another student also has health insurance but is under her parents’ plan as well.

“I am under my parents’ plan,” said Marina Aroutiounian, Accounting major. “I get adequate health care with my parents’ plan.”

When it came to the current healthcare system, Marina provided her take on the matter.

“I prefer if people would have more health insurance than what Trump is proposing,” said Aroutiounian.

For students at CSUN, the tuition includes certain health fees. Students can use the Klotz health center for doctor visits and low-cost treatments. The Klotz Student Health Center, located near the orange grove, is where students who need care can go to.

Sharon Aronoff, a health educator for the clinic, describes what kind of center it is.

“It is an accredited ambulatory,” said Aronoff. “We are a benefit to full time students on campus.”

The Health Center is open from 8:00 A.M.- 5:00 P.M. Monday through Wednesday. Thursday 9: 00 A.M.- 5:00 P.M. Friday- 8 A.M.-5 P.M.

