Matador of the week: Gefry Sarco, Cross Country

Sophomore Gefry Sarco led the Matadors to its best run of the day in 25 minutes and nine seconds in the UC Riverside Invitational on Saturday.

It was an improvement for Sarco, who finished third for the Matadors in theseason opener during the Pepperdine Invitational.

After The men’s cross country team finished 21st out of 33 teams with a time of 2:09:01.

Southern Utah won the team event by earning 30 points with a time of 2:00:41.

The sophomore Sarco will look to help CSUN and improve his time Sep. 30 in Sacramento, CA, for the Sacramento Capital Cross Challenge.





