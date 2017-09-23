Matador threads: Stories behind Matadors’ attire

The end of summer means the end of scorching heat waves and the start of cooler weather. The arrival of a new season means the arrival of new trends. Some of the trending threads at CSUN this fall are Cardigan sweaters, bomber jackets, ruffle shirts, flannels and denim jackets. From cold shoulders to layers, here are some of the latest trends found on campus.

“I got the jacket at H&M and I got the dress at Rainbow. I got them because they were perfect for summer time and I wanted to wear them before winter comes. It’s trendy so it was another reason that I got it. I’ll be wearing it again but probably not for winter.” – Miracle Shepherd, 19, business and communications major

“This jacket was actually a gift from my cousin. I like it because I like the color and it fits pretty cool. I’m definitely wearing it again because I don’t have many jackets and I really like this one.” -Tyler Bui, 22, marketing major.

“I got this at Kohl’s. I got it because I was going on a trip to New York and needed warm clothes, I thought this was cute so I got it. I also got it because it was trending and it fits my style.” – Suzy Centeno, 23, linguistics major

“I got this sweater at Target. I got it because it’s a trendy thing, it’s what’s in right now. I’m big on pop culture and I can’t wait to wear it again.” -Matt Dangan, 21, public health major

“This sweater was a gift and I got the shirt at Zara. I really like them and they make a great combination. It’s very trendy which is another reason I like it so much.” -Miganoush Soltavi, 20, civil engineering major

