President Harrison welcomes students and staff at President’s Picnic

President Dianne Harrison’s annual picnic and dinner on Bayramian Lawn on Wednesday welcomed students and faculty members.

In order for students to connect with faculty and staff, the event was held at two different times. The picnic was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the dinner was from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

This annual event allowed students to meet new people, connect with professors outside of their majors, learn more about CSUN and meet Harrison and Vice President William Watkins.

Faculty and staff members and some students volunteer to serve each other. The back to school celebration is a Matador family reunion, which also welcomes new Matadors to the family.

According to Harrison students came up to her with memories of their first presidential picnic, and now four years later, they are graduating.

