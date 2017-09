Check out what your Matador athletes are up to this week:

Friday, Sept. 8

Women’s Volleyball vs. San Francisco @ San Francisco, 6 p.m.

Men’s Soccer vs. New Mexico @ Albuquerque, 6 p.m.

Women’s Soccer vs. Washington State @ Pullman, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Women’s Volleyball vs. Fresno State @ Moraga (Neutral), 11 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball vs. St. Mary’s @ Moraga, 7 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr