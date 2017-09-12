Students receive a ticket discount for Halloween Horror Nights

CSUN is offering a spirit night where students can receive a discount on Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights tickets and a bus drive to the theme park and back to campus on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Interim program coordinator Kira Paczkowski said Associated Students asked Universal Studios to offer students tickets for $55 if they took part in the bus event that will leave the campus at 6 p.m. dropping them off at the front entrance and bringing them back to campus at 2 a.m. The students will need to pay a deposit of $20 for the bus, and the deposit will be returned once they take the bus back to campus.

“They can expect to enjoy the event like they would if they went to any other Halloween Horror Night and then come back to the bus,” Paczkowski said.

Students must have the bus ticket, student ID and liability waivers that are given to them when they purchase the ticket from the A.S. Ticket Office at the University Student Union.

The bus will arrive at the F10 parking lot, and A.S. is expecting students to arrive around 5:30 p.m. before the bus leaves at 6 p.m. They also plan to arrive at Universal Studios when gates open at 7 p.m. The bus transportation is a way for A.S. and Universal Studios to ensure that the students are safe, said Paczkowski.

“We think this is a really cool opportunity to provide transportation to students where they can all meet each other and hang out,” Paczkowski said.

Paczkowski said students might be in a group or there will be staff on the bus that will inform when the students should come back to the bus at a particular time. The staff will also be there ready if students need any help.

Students must follow the Student Code of Conduct, CSUN and Universal Studio’s policies. Students must show up to the buses and take the bus home, no drugs or alcohol are allowed and cannot be purchased at the theme park, they cannot dress up in costumes or bring weapons and they are subject to bag checks.

A.S. production every year holds a spirit event like the CSUN Swap Out and movie premiere nights at Universal Studios, and sometimes the spirit money is used to help out other programs with their events.

“So it’s like the little things we do that help CSUN pride and spirit on campus and just giving students fun activists to do” Paczkowski said.

