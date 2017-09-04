Students settle into their new homes on campus

Over 1900 students moved into the 21 buildings of student housing the week before school began.

Move-in started Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 for first-time freshmen accepted in the Living Learning Communities (LLCs) — communities for specified majors, academic programs or colleges on campus — and Themed Living Communities (TLCs) — communities united around a specific theme.

The largest move-in day was Aug. 26, where approximately 1800 students moved in, according to Contracts and Allocations Coordinator DaVon Henson. “Monday was about 500, Friday was about 550 and [Saturday] over 1800 [students],” Henson said.

Upon their arrival, police and traffic officers directed the flow of traffic to the check in tents located in the F10 parking lot.

Shaded tents for check-in stations and water bottles were passed out to accommodate the 100 degree weather conditions. In line, individuals were seen shading their heads in attempt to hide from the sun.

When students completed check-in, they were directed to the unloading zones in the student housing parking lots.

Students then unloaded their belongings, and movers in orange vests were ready to assist them to their dorms.

Then, it was time for students to settle into their new homes.

Student housing dining hall, Geronimo’s, offered free food for move-in day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

