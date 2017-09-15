The End of DACA: 800,000 futures crushed by tiny hands

WASHINGTON ­– Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Tuesday the rescission of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“We love all immigrants,” said Sessions during his announcement. “We just don’t like the illegal immigrants, or the brown immigrants, or the black immigrants.”

DACA recipients, also known as “Dreamers,” are people who were brought to the U.S. as children, and have received approval to go to school and work legally in the U.S. without the fear of deportation.

While President Trump did not announce the decision to end DACA himself, he did make a statement via social media.

“They’re not children, stop calling them innocent children,” wrote Trump. “They may have been children when they were brought here, but they’re grown adults now!”

Earlier this month Trump joined other Republicans in blaming former president Obama for the political turmoil. The former president is responsible for the executive order Trump repeatedly calls “unconstitutional.”

“As president it is my duty to defend the Constitution,” said Trump, who earlier this year banned transgender military recruits and travelers from Muslim-majority countries. “This is Obama’s mess and now ‘I’m the bad guy!’”

Many legal experts expressed concerns about ending DACA saying it would be “devastating” for the young Dreamers, many of whom have known no other country but America.

“Trump’s decision to end the DACA program is cruel, “ said one legal expert. “After telling Dreamers they had nothing to worry about during his campaign, he now leaves the fate of hundreds of thousands of young people uncertain”

In response to society’s suggestions that the president’s own wife, Melania Trump, would have been a priority for deportation under the new immigration rules. The president said, that doesn’t count because there wasn’t an American who wanted the job she has.

“Listen, I love people, I love all people, believe me, but we have to put America first,” Trump said. “I love these people, I have great love for them, they’re terrific people, but Obama created this order so it has to go.”

