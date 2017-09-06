The Matador Bookstore offers various of reads for leisure

With the fall semester underway and the workload beginning to pile up, here are some books available at the Matador Bookstore to keep you occupied and entertained when you want some leisure time:

“The Princess Diarist” by Carrie Fisher

Actress Carrie Fisher created this book to the fans get a look at her mind back when she was entering the world of “Star Wars.” The readers get an intimate look at her crush and relationship with co-star Harrison Ford. For anyone who is a fan of hers, this is a must have for your Fisher collection. The bookstore does also offer many other “Star Wars” related reads. You can find it in the CSUN bookstore or online on the bookstore’s website for $26.00.

“The Zombie Survival Guide” by Max Brooks

If the zombie apocalypse hits while at school, at least you’ll have this book to help you survive. It’s a must have for all the survival techniques that readers can learn for any kind of situation. There are a few other zombie related reads that the bookstore does also offer like popular “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.” You can find it in the CSUN bookstore or online on the bookstore’s website for $14.99.

“F in Exams Pop Quiz” by Richard Benson

This is one of several hilarious books (F in Exams, F for Effort, F this Test) by Richard Benson that document funny incorrect answers to questions. This is the perfect book for students to learn how not to answer a question on a quiz. It can be found at the CSUN bookstore or online on the bookstore website for $9.95.

“American Gods” by Neil Gaiman

In this book, which is also a TV series on STARZ, Neil Gaiman explores the idea of gods and mythical creatures that people believe in. The bookstore does also carry other works by him. You can find it in the CSUN bookstore or online on the bookstore website for $9.99.

“Adios America” by Anne Coulter

To keep up with the political world that we are engulfed in lately, there’s this book by Anne Coulter that takes a look at various subjects which includes immigration. There are also books by Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton if you’re into politics. You can find it in the CSUN bookstore or if you can’t find it, you can get it online on the bookstore website for $27.99.

