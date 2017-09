Two cars were severely damaged after colliding into each other at the intersection of Nordhoff and Lindley.

Kevin Melendez, one of the drivers involved, said he was making a left turn onto Nordhoff when a black Buick sped through a stop light and slammed into his red Subaru. After hitting the Subaru, the Buick ran into the Cal State Northridge sign at the entrance of campus.

No one was injured during the accident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr