Weekly Picks: EOP Celebration, Wine Tasting, Boat Show and more

EOP 48 Years Celebration
Wednesday, 9/27
It’s a celebration of 48 years of the EOP and everyone is welcome to attend and have fun playing games, eating food, and much more.
12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Free
Bayramian Hall Lawn
Southern California Boat Show
Thursday, 9/28
Come check out the latest boats, cruisers, paddleboards and more. It’s a four day event that will also include food, beer and seminars for all the boat enthusiasts of the world.
12:00 p.m.
$10 + ( http://www.socalboatshow.com/ )
2293 Miner St.
San Pedro CA 90731
Friday Night Wine Tastings
Friday, 9/29
It’s Friday night, you had a long week, treat yourself to wine tasting!
12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
$35 for Wine tasting
$15 additional for House tours
( http://barnsdall.org/events/wine-tastings/ )
Barnsdall Art Park & Hollyhock House
4800 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Halloween Horror Nights
Saturday, 9/30
It’s the best time of the year to get scared and enjoy some fun with all your friends and family. Take the terror tram and go through mazes and scare zones with themes from “The Walking Dead,” “The Shining,” “Ash vs. Evil Dead” and more.
7:00 p.m.
$79 ( http://www.halloweenhorrornights.com/hollywood/2017/tickets.php )
Universal Studios and CityWalk
100 Universal City Plaza
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Kokoro Craft Boutique
Wednesday, 10/1
Enjoy this fun craft fair with Asian themes. There will be things like jewelry, clothes, ceramics and more. Also, if you spend more than $20 you will get a coupon for 10 percent off at Little Tokyo restaurants that are participating in this fair.
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Free ( http://www.janm.org/ )
Japanese American National Museum
100 N. Central Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Beyond Fest
Thursday, 10/2
12 days of films in different genres and they will not only be classic films, but there will be new ones too. A lot of the films are currently sold out, but there are more still showing, so pick up your tickets soon. It depends on the time your movie is showing
Ticket prices range from free to about $15 ( http://beyondfest.com/?page_id=3025 )
Egyptian Theatre
6712 Hollywood Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
RAD for Men: A Self-Defense Workshop
Friday, 10/3
(Four day event: 10/3, 10/5, 10/10, 10/12)
An opportunity to learn about how aggressive behavior impacts their lives, raise awareness of aggressiveness, how to reduce aggression and violence and much more. You will learn to make the safe choice when you’re in a problem. You must register here: https://www.csun.edu/police/events/rad-men-self-defense-workshop
5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Free
Department of Police Services
Second floor training room