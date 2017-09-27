Weekly Picks: EOP Celebration, Wine Tasting, Boat Show and more

EOP 48 Years Celebration

Wednesday, 9/27

It’s a celebration of 48 years of the EOP and everyone is welcome to attend and have fun playing games, eating food, and much more.

12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Free

Bayramian Hall Lawn

Southern California Boat Show

Thursday, 9/28

Come check out the latest boats, cruisers, paddleboards and more. It’s a four day event that will also include food, beer and seminars for all the boat enthusiasts of the world.

12:00 p.m.

$10 + ( http://www.socalboatshow.com/ )

2293 Miner St.

San Pedro CA 90731

Friday Night Wine Tastings

Friday, 9/29

It’s Friday night, you had a long week, treat yourself to wine tasting!

12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

$35 for Wine tasting

$15 additional for House tours

( http://barnsdall.org/events/wine-tastings/ )

Barnsdall Art Park & Hollyhock House

4800 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Halloween Horror Nights

Saturday, 9/30

It’s the best time of the year to get scared and enjoy some fun with all your friends and family. Take the terror tram and go through mazes and scare zones with themes from “The Walking Dead,” “The Shining,” “Ash vs. Evil Dead” and more.

7:00 p.m.

$79 ( http://www.halloweenhorrornights.com/hollywood/2017/tickets.php )

Universal Studios and CityWalk

100 Universal City Plaza

Los Angeles, CA 90068

Kokoro Craft Boutique

Wednesday, 10/1

Enjoy this fun craft fair with Asian themes. There will be things like jewelry, clothes, ceramics and more. Also, if you spend more than $20 you will get a coupon for 10 percent off at Little Tokyo restaurants that are participating in this fair.

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Free ( http://www.janm.org/ )

Japanese American National Museum

100 N. Central Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Beyond Fest

Thursday, 10/2

12 days of films in different genres and they will not only be classic films, but there will be new ones too. A lot of the films are currently sold out, but there are more still showing, so pick up your tickets soon. It depends on the time your movie is showing

Ticket prices range from free to about $15 ( http://beyondfest.com/?page_id=3025 )

Egyptian Theatre

6712 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

RAD for Men: A Self-Defense Workshop

Friday, 10/3

(Four day event: 10/3, 10/5, 10/10, 10/12)

An opportunity to learn about how aggressive behavior impacts their lives, raise awareness of aggressiveness, how to reduce aggression and violence and much more. You will learn to make the safe choice when you’re in a problem. You must register here: https://www.csun.edu/police/events/rad-men-self-defense-workshop

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Free

Department of Police Services

Second floor training room

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

