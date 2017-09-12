Weekly Picks: Karaoke Nights, Track & Field, Titanic, Oasis Wellness Center and more

Pride Center: Karaoke Nights

Wednesday, 9/13

Grab your friends and go have a fun night of singing your hearts out along with fellow students and the like. There will be massive amounts of fun, free yummy food and prizes!

8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Free

Games Room, University Student Union

VRC: Women to Women

Thursday, 9/14

This is a discussion group event for military connected women. Any topic is open for discussion and there will be food.

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Free

Altadena Room, East Conference Center USU

Intramural Sports: Track & Field

Friday, 9/15

If you’re a track & field lover then this is definitely the perfect event for you. Sign up and get running!

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Purchase an IM Pass at IMLeagues.com by September 15th

Athletics Track (by the F8 parking lot)

California Vegetarian Food Festival

Saturday, 9/16

If you are a vegetarian who wants to learn more about a healthy lifestyle, enjoy vegetarian food, fun and music then this is the perfect event for you.

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

$20 ( http://www.cavegfoodfest.com/index.php/festival-info/tickets )

Raleigh Studios

5300 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Los Angeles Anime Film Festival Celebrates 100 Years of Anime Films

Sunday, 9/17

If you are either a longtime lover or new to the world of anime, this festival is for you. This is the last day of the festival, so make sure to go and see what they have left to offer.

Times vary depending on the movie you watch

$8-$30 (https://www.eventbrite.com/o/los-angeles-anime-film-festival-14781959435)

L.A. Live (Regal Cinemas)

800 W Olympic Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Titanic at the Reagan Library

Monday, 9/18

Learn more about the Titanic and see artifacts from the ship. These artifacts are put together for the first time in over 100 years. It’s an incredible and emotional exhibit that everyone should see.

10:00 a.m.

$13 and up

Reagan Library

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley, CA 93065

Oasis: Welcome to Wellness

Tuesday, 9/19

The Oasis Center is a relaxing, stress relieving place for all students who need it. There will be massages, art workshops and plenty more. The Wellness Center offers lots of calming things to get your mind right during this stressful fall semester. Even therapy dogs! Yes, therapy dogs! You can also win cool prizes with a raffle that will be going on and you’ll need to get a Welcome to Wellness passport to get stamps and enter. Also, the first 100 students who come will get a free water mister and fan.

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Free

Oasis Wellness Center, University Student Union

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

