Weekly Picks: Live comedy, Levi Ponce art, Football games, and more

Expressions
Wednesday, September 20
Three Wednesday’s this semester the Pub Sports Grill in the USU is hosting a free open mic night! Bring your favorite poems, songs or thoughts to share with the crowd or enjoy free food and drinks while you watch student performances!
8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Free
The Pub Sports Grill, USU
SMART, FUNNY & BLACK (Comedy + fundraiser)
Thursday, September 21
A live comedy competition show where contestants use their brains, jokes and audience interaction to win! The show will feature Grammy winner, Estelle, recording artist Melanie Fiona, and be hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales. Proceeds will go to hurricane victims
7:00 p.m.
$12
Nerdmelt
7522 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Queer Out
Friday, September 22
The Queer Collective and Queer STEM are bringing the free annual networking event, Queer Out, to connect the LGBTQIA+ community on campus. This years theme is Solar Punk and is a way to raise environmental awareness as queer people! There will be a DJ, Dance Groups, Raffles, and a Drag Competition.
7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Free
Grand Salon
Reseda Rising Artwalk & Night Market
Saturday, September 23
Enjoy live art by muralist Levi Ponce, art installations, a market with dozens of artists pieces for sale and a drawing workshop at Reseda Rising Artwalk & Night Market. There will also be live music, a beer garden and food trucks!
5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Free
Sherman Way between Reseda Blvd. and Lindley Ave.
Active Nation Day
Sunday, September 24
Celebrate being active and living a healthy lifestyle with Lorna Jane on the Santa Monica Pier! Bring a yoga mat, water bottle and active wear and enjoy a 30-minute HIIT cardio session followed by a yoga cool down.
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
RSVP/Free
Santa Monica Place, Center Plaza
395 Santa Monica Place
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Monday Night Football
Monday, September 25
Come watch the Cowboys at Cardinals at 5:30 p.m. at the Pub Sports Grill in the USU. Discount coupons for Pub food, halftime raffles to win the playing teams clothing, mugs, lanyards and more!
5:30 p.m.
Free
The Pub Sports Grill, USU
Pride Center: 5-year anniversary Celebration
Tuesday, September 25
Come celebrate the 5-year anniverssary of the Pride Center of the USU! There will be free food and drinks, a casino night, art exhibit, photo booth and prize raffle as they acknowledge the founders of the Pride Center and look at their future.
5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Free
Grand Salon, USU