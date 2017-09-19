Weekly Picks: Live comedy, Levi Ponce art, Football games, and more

Expressions

Wednesday, September 20

Three Wednesday’s this semester the Pub Sports Grill in the USU is hosting a free open mic night! Bring your favorite poems, songs or thoughts to share with the crowd or enjoy free food and drinks while you watch student performances!

8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Free

The Pub Sports Grill, USU

SMART, FUNNY & BLACK (Comedy + fundraiser)

Thursday, September 21

A live comedy competition show where contestants use their brains, jokes and audience interaction to win! The show will feature Grammy winner, Estelle, recording artist Melanie Fiona, and be hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales. Proceeds will go to hurricane victims

7:00 p.m.

$12

Nerdmelt

7522 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Queer Out

Friday, September 22

The Queer Collective and Queer STEM are bringing the free annual networking event, Queer Out, to connect the LGBTQIA+ community on campus. This years theme is Solar Punk and is a way to raise environmental awareness as queer people! There will be a DJ, Dance Groups, Raffles, and a Drag Competition.

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Free

Grand Salon

Reseda Rising Artwalk & Night Market

Saturday, September 23

Enjoy live art by muralist Levi Ponce, art installations, a market with dozens of artists pieces for sale and a drawing workshop at Reseda Rising Artwalk & Night Market. There will also be live music, a beer garden and food trucks!

5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Free

Sherman Way between Reseda Blvd. and Lindley Ave.

Active Nation Day

Sunday, September 24

Celebrate being active and living a healthy lifestyle with Lorna Jane on the Santa Monica Pier! Bring a yoga mat, water bottle and active wear and enjoy a 30-minute HIIT cardio session followed by a yoga cool down.

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

RSVP/Free

Santa Monica Place, Center Plaza

395 Santa Monica Place

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Monday Night Football

Monday, September 25

Come watch the Cowboys at Cardinals at 5:30 p.m. at the Pub Sports Grill in the USU. Discount coupons for Pub food, halftime raffles to win the playing teams clothing, mugs, lanyards and more!

5:30 p.m.

Free

The Pub Sports Grill, USU

Pride Center: 5-year anniversary Celebration

Tuesday, September 25

Come celebrate the 5-year anniverssary of the Pride Center of the USU! There will be free food and drinks, a casino night, art exhibit, photo booth and prize raffle as they acknowledge the founders of the Pride Center and look at their future.

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Free

Grand Salon, USU

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

