Weekly Picks: The Blend, Singin’ in the Rain, Monday Night Football and more

VRC: The Blend
Wednesday, 9/6
All veterans are welcomed to The Blend every Wednesday morning to talk with fellow veterans and people who know others in the military while enjoying refreshments. Take a moment out of your busy school schedule to relax and feel the love.
9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Free
Veterans Resource Center, University Student Union
Singin’ in the Rain: Film with Orchestra
Thursday, 9/7
Catch wonderful composer David Newman leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic, with a live score of Singin’ in the Rain. It’s a wonderful way to unwind on a Thursday night.
8 p.m.
$18 and higher
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90068
National Geographic Live: Building the Photo Ark with Joel Sartore
Friday 9/8
Check out the ever so wonderful Joel Sartore talking about his work and his current project which is called the Photo Ark, where he takes portraits of species that are disappearing.
7:30 p.m.
$50
The Broad Stage
1310 11th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sunstock Solar Festival
Saturday, 9/9
Enjoy indie and alternative music with plenty of food, drinks, and fun. Also, learn about how to go green and how everyone can live a healthier lifestyle.
2 p.m. – 11 p.m.
$12-$50
Magic Box
1933 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90007
Beat Swap Meet
Sunday, 9/10
There will be 50 vendors and record collectors here to show off all sorts of music and vinyls for everyone. There will be events ranging from music artists, craft booths, and there will be plenty of food!
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Free
Grand Park
200 N Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Monday Night Football
Monday, 9/11
The NFL season is beginning so grab your group of football loving friends and family and make your way to Pub Sports Grill on campus to catch a game this season. Usually, if you want to catch a game somewhere, you pay, but here you can catch a game for free. FREE! On this day, catch the Saints VS Vikings at 4:30 pm and the Chargers VS Broncos at 7:20 pm. You can also enter raffles and get discount coupons for food, while supplies last.
4 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.
Free
Pub Sports Grill, University Student Union
VRC: After Hours Study Jam
Tuesday, 9/12
For all veterans who want a nice place to study with peace and quiet.
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Free
Veterans Resource Center, University Student Union