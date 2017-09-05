Weekly Picks: The Blend, Singin’ in the Rain, Monday Night Football and more

VRC: The Blend

Wednesday, 9/6

All veterans are welcomed to The Blend every Wednesday morning to talk with fellow veterans and people who know others in the military while enjoying refreshments. Take a moment out of your busy school schedule to relax and feel the love.

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Free

Veterans Resource Center, University Student Union





Singin’ in the Rain: Film with Orchestra

Thursday, 9/7

Catch wonderful composer David Newman leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic, with a live score of Singin’ in the Rain. It’s a wonderful way to unwind on a Thursday night.

8 p.m.

$18 and higher

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90068

National Geographic Live: Building the Photo Ark with Joel Sartore

Friday 9/8

Check out the ever so wonderful Joel Sartore talking about his work and his current project which is called the Photo Ark, where he takes portraits of species that are disappearing.

7:30 p.m.

$50

The Broad Stage

1310 11th St

Santa Monica, CA 90401





Sunstock Solar Festival

Saturday, 9/9

Enjoy indie and alternative music with plenty of food, drinks, and fun. Also, learn about how to go green and how everyone can live a healthier lifestyle.

2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

$12-$50

Magic Box

1933 South Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90007



Beat Swap Meet

Sunday, 9/10

There will be 50 vendors and record collectors here to show off all sorts of music and vinyls for everyone. There will be events ranging from music artists, craft booths, and there will be plenty of food!

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Free

Grand Park

200 N Grand Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Monday Night Football

Monday, 9/11

The NFL season is beginning so grab your group of football loving friends and family and make your way to Pub Sports Grill on campus to catch a game this season. Usually, if you want to catch a game somewhere, you pay, but here you can catch a game for free. FREE! On this day, catch the Saints VS Vikings at 4:30 pm and the Chargers VS Broncos at 7:20 pm. You can also enter raffles and get discount coupons for food, while supplies last.

4 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.

Free

Pub Sports Grill, University Student Union

VRC: After Hours Study Jam

Tuesday, 9/12

For all veterans who want a nice place to study with peace and quiet.

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Free

Veterans Resource Center, University Student Union

