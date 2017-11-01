Beat the Blues Week: Unity in Diversity

Beat the Blues Week put together by the Blues Project is a week full of events that reignite the conversations about suicide and depression, with their theme this year, Unity in Diversity.

Stephanie Guzman, Psychology and Japanese major, fourth year and Vice President of the Blues Project said that the theme for this year is Unity in Diversity, an environment to include everyone.

“Unity in Diversity means we want people to feel more connected even though we come from different backgrounds,” she said. “So that’s why we have different panels, like the Asian American panel and the Pan African panel just so everyone feels more included.”

All week, starting Tuesday, Oct. 31 to Friday, Nov. 3 will be events every day including workshops and activities ranging from Yoga on Bayramian Lawn on Wednesday, to a candlelit vigil at Sierra Quad on Friday.

The Blues Project is a volunteer-based group that helps educate the community on suicide and suicide prevention along with depression and the resources available.

All the activities this week are all about bringing awareness and with different presentations and workshops that cover topics like “How Much is too Much” and a Healing Drum Circle with the CSUN Music Therapy clinic.

Guzman said her favorite event from Beat the Blues Week is the candlelight vigil.

“Last year was my first meet the Blues week and I went to the candlelight vigil.” Guzman said. “So I went to that thinking that it wasn’t going to be that emotional, but once I got there, I just started crying a lot and I felt really connected to everybody.”

Every year, the meet the blues week is held to bring more attention to depression and suicide prevention to the whole community.

The Blues Tabling Fair included a room full of different programs on CSUN like MenCARE, Project D.A.T.E., the Pride Center and many more. All these events are educational based and about depression and suicide.

Guzman said if you’re debating whether to attend these events, she recommends to come discuss these topics that aren’t always talked about.

“Whether or not you can relate to depression or suicide, I think its still a good topic to learn more about because you never really know if anyone is going through depression or suicidal thoughts,” she said. “So anybody who is debating to come or not they should come down and meet the Blues Project and everybody else and see all the different resources and peer education books. So just come down and be part of our family.”

