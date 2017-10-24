Beauty on a budget: Foundations

Foundations can be tricky to get down and get the perfect match for your skin type. Here are some drugstore and high end foundation recommendations that cater to different skin types.

1. Dewy

For the dry skin type, it is best to use dewy foundations so that the formula does not cling on to the dry patches or areas of the face. Always make sure the skin is moisturized before applying foundation to ensure that some of the dryness can be subdued. The Nars All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation for $49 is a great high end foundation for a dewy look that lasts throughout the day. A drugstore alternative is the Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation for $5.99. Both foundations have great coverage and give off a glow from within luminous look. If the glow is too much one can always lightly set the foundation with a powder or use blotting sheets.

2. Matte

For someone with oily or combination skin, matte foundation is the right formula for that skin type. Priming the skin with a mattifying primer will help combat oiliness that can be produced in the T-zone. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation for $34 has the right amount of buildable coverage and consistency to achieve a matte look. The Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation for $7.99 has the same effect while minimizing the look of pores and leaving a natural finish. Both of the foundations have a soft matte finish that takes away from the harsh powdery look. A great tip to bring some hydration to the matte look is to set the face with a dewy setting spray.

3. Satin

Whether the skin is dry or oily, satin finish of a foundation is a great in-between formula of matte and dewy. However, prepping the skin accordingly to this skin type is still important in order to achieve a flawless look. The Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation for $64 has a sheer to full coverage with a silk like texture for a lightweight feel on the skin. The drugstore alternative for this foundation is the NYX Cosmetics Total Control Drop Foundation for $14. The foundation has a dropper applicator that helps one be able to control how much is needed to apply based on how much coverage someone wants. The two satin and silky foundations can achieve a sheer natural look while covering imperfections as well as a full coverage look without looking cakey.

4. Light Coverage

If one already have beautifully clear skin but want to even it out with a light layer of foundation, here are a few recommendations. The Tarte Cosmetics Water Foundation from the Rainforest of the Sea Collection for $39 has a light coverage effect and feel due to its water based formula with SPF 15. Covergirl’s Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation ranges anywhere from $9 to $13 and can be considered as a dupe for the high end foundation. The Covergirl foundation has an antioxidant and vitamin complex along with an SPF of 20. Though both of them are great for light coverage, they are also ideal for building up the foundation to the desired look for all skin types.

5. Full Coverage

If you have redness or a type of skin that breaks out, then the full coverage finish of the following foundations can assist with that. The Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay- in-Place Makeup for $42 completely covers all imperfections and lasts all day long while looking freshly applied. A drugstore dupe that also achieves a similar look is the L’oreal Paris Infallible Total Cover Foundation for $12.99. Neither of the foundations oxidize or cause oiliness of the skin as time passes when wearing it. Both of the foundations have a quite slightly mattified finish that does not crease or break apart.

Hopefully, this guide was helpful with finding the foundation that is right for the specific skin type or desired look.

The high-end foundation prices were found in the Sephora website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

