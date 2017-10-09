Big Show ’17 draws in crowds with Phantoms, Valentino Khan and Dillon Francis

Doors opened at 3 p.m., and students,as well as guests, eagerly made their way through metal detectors and security. The Oviatt Lawn was almost unrecognizable, looking more like a music festival than a study space. A.S. staff members handed out Big Show silicone bracelets and paper diffraction glasses often used at raves and five food trucks lined the outside gates, which featured popular choices like Italian, Boba, Tacos and Grilled Cheese.

Phantoms wasn’t due to go on until 4 p.m., so attendees had plenty of time to stop by the Rockstar and Yachak Organic Yerba Mate tents for free samples. Some milled around the snack and merchandise spaces, others took photos with the Big Show signs, while most sat in the shade waiting for the show to start.

Fans flocked to the stage as Phantoms began their set, but the start time and heat had a noticeable effect on crowd size. The duo sang to the crowd and used drum pads with synthesizers to create a live band vibe. Vinnie Pergola told the audience he had graduated from CSUN, and remarked it was “crazy” to be back and performing at the show.

Some in the crowd had come solely for Phantoms, but others weren’t as impressed.

“Phantoms was okay, they took mostly other artists music and remixed it,” said student Christina Galstjan. “I would call them newbies.”

There was a brief break between sets, and more and more people streamed into the venue. Once Khan took the stage, mobs of attendees rushed to get as close as possible. The size of the crowd doubled, dancing and screaming throughout each song.

Khan mixed between his hit tracks, as psychedelic visuals danced across the stage. Near the end of his set, looped videos of President Donald Trump overtook the screen and the crowd quickly responded with a sea of middle fingers.

“Khan is doing decent,” said Josh Morales. “On a scale of one to 10, I’d say Khan is about a 6 right now.”

Once Khan left the stage, attendees utilized the break to visit the two water stations and porta-potties. However, the crowd size was at its peak, and the utilities were overwhelmed. One of the water stations no longer had cups available, so people simply stuck their heads under the faucets. The bathroom line had become so unbearable people began going in two at a time, and others considered sneaking off into the bushes.

Any grievances were settled when Francis began to perform. He immediately climbed onto the table, dancing as confetti cannons bathed the hordes of fans. People packed in as close as possible, and as one person left the crowd, 10 others rushed to fill the space. Francis’ uniquely humorous visuals elicited laughter from fans and newcomers alike.

Francis’ music choice was original and inclusive, switching from hip-hop, to rappers like Lil Dicky and G-Eazy, to his most well-known songs. Despite having danced for hours, nearly every person was moving along to the beat, even those laying on the grass from exhaustion.

“The music lineup is just impeccable,” said Regina Benedicto.

An hour into his set, the sidewalk lamps flipped on, presumably signaling the end of the night, but Francis was far from done and continued playing for another 20 minutes. He premiered an unreleased collaboration with GTA and brought Khan back on stage to dance along.

At 8 p.m., the last confetti cannons went off, and the show was over. Fans chanted encore, hoping to convince Francis to stay a little longer. He laughed and said he would if he could, but A.S. had signaled this was the cut-off.

“Seriously CSUN I love you so fucking much,” Francis said as he thanked the crowd.

A.S. Productions reminded everyone to get home safe, and throngs of people squeezed through the gates chatting excitedly about the events of the night.

“I’ve been to six or seven of Dillon’s shows, but this was by far the best,” said John Hernandez.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

